Seymour police arrest two in raid on garage

Seymour police say that two people are being accused of dealing methamphetamine, among other charges, after arrests this morning.

Seymour officers and Jackson County deputies raided a garage behind a home in the 300 block of South Broadway Street at about 7:15 a.m. this morning after information suggested meth dealing was going on there.

Authorities found more than 45 grams of methamphetamine which has an estimated street value of $4,500, more than 75 grams of marijuana which has an estimated street value of $1,000 along with $1,700.00 in cash and numerous paraphernalia items.

37-year-old Dwight Weddel and 25-year-old Keisha Canada, both of Seymour were arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, along with possession of a syringe, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.