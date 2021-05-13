Seymour police arrest suspect in catalytic converter thefts

Seymour police are reporting an arrest in a series of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles earlier this year.

The investigation started in January, when catalytic converters were stolen from a delivery vehicle at the Autozone store on Tipton Street and from a van at Seymour Christ Temple on Euclid Avenue. A crime scene technician found evidence at the scene which was sent to the Indiana State Police lab for processing. Based on that evidence, police say that they identified 22-year-old Jordan Ackeret of Seymour as a suspect in the thefts.

On Tuesday, police arrested Ackeret and he allegedly admitted he had been involved in the thefts.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of theft.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.