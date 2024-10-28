Seymour Police Arrest North Carolina Man for Rape and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Investigators with the Seymour Police Department arrested a North Carolina man for rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

On October 18th investigators arrested Mark A. Ballinas ,of Clayton North Carolina for rape and sexual misconduct with a minor. Ballinas was taken to Jackson County Jail for processing.

After Ballinas was arrested, investigators, with the assistance of patrol officers, learned that Ballinas and his younger brother was attempting to obstruct the investigation.

On October 24th, patrol officers located the vehicle that the original incident occurred in as well as the younger brother of Ballinas. Investigators obtained a Search Warrant for the vehicle and collected evidence related to the crime.

Officials attempted to interview the younger brother of Ballinas, Joustin, but he was uncooperative. Investigators arrested Joustin David Ballinas-Ramirez of Seymour, for two counts of obstruction. Ballinas-Ramirez was taken to the Jackson County Jail for processing. Mark Ballinas was still incarcerated from his earlier arrest and was additionally charged with obstruction.