Seymour police accuse three in store thefts

Three people are facing theft charges after a shoplifting investigation in Seymour.

According to police reports, officers were told by Home Depot security that three people had left the store at about 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, without paying for more than $1,000 in merchandise.

After being provided with photos of the suspects and their vehicle, Seymour police found the three at Village Green Mobile Home Park, where two of the three admitted to taking items from the store, including power tools and bag chairs.

21-year-old Zachary Hamblin, 34-year-old Jerrod Ford and 37-year-old Kimberly Elkins, all of Seymour, are facing felony theft charges, police said.