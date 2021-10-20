Seymour plans celebration for new bypass

Seymour will be celebrating the opening of its new Burkhart Boulevard Bypass over the Louisville and Indiana railroad tracks with a car-free street event on Oct. 31st.

You can walk or ride a bike on the bypass from noon to 3 p.m. that Sunday, with the trek starting on the O’Brien Street end of the bypass. Participants will be able to travel the whole two-mile route, then return for festivities. Those will include candy/treats provided by Milestone Contractors and city officials will be grilling and serving hot dogs.

You can park along County Road 340N just off of O’Brien Street.

The bypass will open to vehicles on Nov. 1st.

Photo courtesy of City of Seymour.