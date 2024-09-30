Seymour officer recognized for traffic safety efforts

A Seymour police detective is being recognized for his efforts to get drunk drivers off of the road.

According to the Seymour Police Department, Detective Chris Franklin was honored as a Traffic Safety All Star by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute at a ceremony at Lucas Oil stadium. Franklin was presented with an Indianapolis Colts autographed football by retired placekicker Adam Vinatieri.

The Traffic Safety All-Star awards were started in 2020 by the institute as a way to recognize officers going above and beyond to keep their communities and roads safe by making significant accomplishments during the state’s enforcement campaigns.

Photo courtesy of Seymour Police Department.