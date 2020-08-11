Seymour officer arrested in Columbus on drunk-driving charge

A Seymour police officer was arrested on drunk driving charges after a Saturday night incident in Columbus.

Columbus officers were alerted to a vehicle that crossed the center-line on Jonesville Road near the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday night and stopped a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Brian C. Franklin of Seymour.

Police say that Franklin was slurring and his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy. After several field sobriety tests, Franklin was taken to the Columbus police department where he blew a .11 percent on a breath test and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Seymour police said that Franklin is a detective sergeant with that agency. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The findings will be forwarded to the Seymour Board of Works and Public Safety.