The city of Seymour is holding an open house this afternoon for the renovated City Hall.

You can stop by for punch and cookies and tour the new renovations. There will also be a tour of the new public art exhibit, which has 50 submissions by 36 artists.

Seymour City Hall is at 301 to 309 North Chestnut Street. The open house is from 4:30 to 6:30.