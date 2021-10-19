Seymour museum plans renovations with state heritage grant

The Seymour Museum Center will be using a Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society to repair the marble floor in the foyer and to install a Knox Box at the center.

A Knox Box is installed on the exterior of a building and holds keys, allowing emergency personnel to access the building if needed.

The center announced the plans for the nearly $5,000 grant recently. Heritage Support Grants are provided by the Indiana Historical Society and made possible by Lilly Endowment, Inc.

Seymour Museum Center is at the southeast corner of Third and Chestnut Streets. The museum has been going through an extensive renovation and recently launched a capital campaign to raise funds for additional renovation work. You can mail contributions to the campaign in care of the museum center at P.O. Box 1138, Seymour, Indiana 47274.