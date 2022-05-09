Seymour mayor hosting next Curbside Chat this month

Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson is holding a series of Curbside Chats around the community, with the next coming up later this month.

The mayor and department heads will be meeting with residents at local parks to foster conversations, to spark ideas and to get to know each other better. The next Curbside Chat will include Jeremy Gray, city building commissioner. It will be at 6 p.m. on May 24th at the Shields Park Shelter House.

Upcoming chats will also be held on June 13th, July 12th, August 18th and September 14th. You can get more information on locations and who will be attending on the city website at seymourin.org. You can also call 812-216-5644.