Seymour mayor holding Curbside Chat tonight

Seymour Mayor Matt Nicholson is holding a series of Curbside Chats around the community, with the next coming up this evening.

Tonight’s Curbside Chat will include Jeremy Gray, city building commissioner. It will be at 6 p.m. at the Shields Park Shelter House.

Upcoming chats will also be held on June 13th, July 12th, August 18th and September 14th. You can get more information on locations and who will be attending on the city website at seymourin.org. You can also call 812-216-5644.