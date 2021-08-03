Seymour manufacturer making move to Columbus facility

A Seymour steel tube manufacturer is planning a move to Columbus, bringing up to 28 jobs to Bartholomew County within the next two years and a $1.1 million dollar investment.

In paperwork filed with the city of Columbus, Thormax Enterprises LLC outlined its plans to lease 83,000 square feet of space in the former CCG building on 15th Street in Columbus. The company is seeking a tax break on $668,000 in new equipment and $520,000 in improvements it plans to make to the property.

The company says it is relocating four jobs and plans to add up to 24 jobs, with an expected average wage of more than $21 an hour.

The company would be making its first investment in Bartholomew County. The company manufactures galvanized steel tube used in agriculture, temporary buildings, satellite installations and continuous fence, according to the application with the city.

The company is requesting a tax abatement, which would allow it to phase in property taxes on the new equipment over a 10-year period.

City Council is scheduled to consider the request when it meets tonight at 6 p.m. at Columbus City Hall.