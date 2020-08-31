Seymour man killed in Interstate 65 crash Sunday

A Seymour man is dead after a crash on Interstate 65 last night.

36-year-old Demetrius A. Burnam died from blunt force trauma in the accident according to the Bartholomew County coroner’s office.

Police say that they were called to the single-vehicle crash about three miles south of the Columbus exit at about 9:52 p.m. Sunday night. For unknown reasons, Burnam’s vehicle left the road and rolled over. He was found dead when police arrived.

The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus police department’s crash reconstructionists.