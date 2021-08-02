Seymour man facing murder charge after shooting death

A Seymour man is under arrest for murder, accused of shooting a North Vernon man to death last week.

22-year-old Lelan-Eric W. Sharp of North Vernon died Thursday afternoon at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Sharp was shot in the abdomen at a home in the 8000 block of North County Road 925E in Seymour Thursday morning. A driver took Sharp in a vehicle to get help, stopping in the 7700 block of County Road 875E at about 4:41 in the morning and asked another driver to call 911 because the passenger had been shot.

Medics and law enforcement arrived on the scene. Sharp was first taken to Schneck Medical Center by ambulance and then to the Indianapolis hospital, where he died.

After officers determined the location where the shooting happened, a search warrant was issued for the home and police arrested 32-year-old Jeremiah Christopher Oliger on a charge of murder. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.