Seymour man facing felony charges in storage unit thefts

Seymour police have arrested a man in a series of thefts from storage units.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, thefts were first reported on June 16th at the Storage Express on Tipton Street. The victim said they were missing items worth about $3,000. Investigators found out on June 21st that two other units had been broken into and items stolen. Officers also developed a suspect in the case.

They interviewed 39-year-old Travis J. Baughman of Seymour on Monday and police say he admitted to cutting locks off of the storage units and taking items. He was arrested on felony charges of three counts of burglary and three counts of theft.