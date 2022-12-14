Seymour man facing drug charges after Jennings stop

Robert E. Norris. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

A Seymour man was arrested after being found carrying drugs in Country Squire Lakes in Jennings County.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Saturday for traffic offenses. The driver was found to have a suspended license. A search at the jail revealed about an ounce of methamphetamine on the driver, 59-year-old Robert E. Norris of Seymour.

Norris was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of methamphetamine within a penal facility, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.