Seymour man facing child molesting charges

A Seymour man is facing 10 counts of child molesting, after assaulting a child over the course of eight years, police say.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, the Indiana Department of Child Services alerted investigators in February that a man was allegedly having ongoing sexual relations with a girl. Police interviewed the suspect who initially denied the accusations.

But as police continued their investigation, they discovered that the incidents allegedly started in 2014 when the girl was five, and went on until she was 13.

Police investigators also learned that the suspect, 60-year-old Charles D. Heatherly, was a convicted sex offender.

On Thursday, Heatherly was arrested. He declined to be interviewed and was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Today, prosecutors charged him with 10 felony counts of child molesting along with an enhancement for being a repeat sex offender, police say.