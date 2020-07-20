Seymour man dies in U.S. 50 accident

A Seymour man died after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 50 in Jackson County.

Indiana State Police say that 81-year-old Herschel Williams was pronounced dead at Schneck Medical Center after the multi-vehicle crash at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, Williams was driving his pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 50 in front of Schneider Nursery near County Road 260E, when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an SUV being driven by 45-year-old Brandy Schafstall, also of Seymour. Schafstall’s vehicle was flipped completely over and back onto its wheels after the impact. Williams’ truck then hit another pickup head-on, flipping that truck over into a ditch. It was being driven by 40-year-old Seth Zike of Brownstown

A third vehicle swerved to get out the way, striking a guardrail and a fourth vehicle was damaged by debris while trying to avoid the crashes.

Schafstall, Zike and three passengers in his vehicle were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation and it is not known what caused Williams to cross the centerline.