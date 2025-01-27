Seymour man dies in crash on U.S. 50

A Seymour man died after a multi-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 50.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, deputies were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 50 at County Road 375N involving a car, SUV and pickup. The westbound SUV driven by Gary Jacobi was turning onto the County Road when his vehicle was rear-ended by the pickup driven by Michael Stevens of Orleans. The impact pushed Jacobi’s vehicle into the eastbound lanes where it was struck by a car driven by Maria Felipe-Nicolas of Seymour.

Jacobi suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead by the Jackson County coroner’s office. All of the occupants in Felipe-Nicolas’ car suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital by medics.

The sheriff says that the accident remains under investigation and toxicology reports are still pending.

Deputies were also assisted at the scene by the State Police Crash Reconstruction team, Seymour Police Department, Jackson County EMS, Brownstown and Seymour Fire Departments and Tobin’s Towing.