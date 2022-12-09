Seymour man arrested for sex crimes against child

A Seymour man is being accused of having sex multiple times with a six-year-old.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, the agency was alerted in November by the Round Lake, Illinois police department that a possible sex offense had occurred in Seymour. Investigators interviewed the victim, including an interview at the child advocacy center, Susie’s Place in Bloomington, who said that the man had sex with her at least twice.

38-year-old Luis Armando Lopez-Calvo of Seymour was arrested at his home on Thursday. He is facing two preliminary felony charges of child molesting.

Both the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation.