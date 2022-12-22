Seymour man arrested for inappropriate touching

Seymour police have arrested a 38-year-old man, accused of touching a 15-year-old girl inappropiately.

According to police reports, the Indiana Department of Child Services provided Seymour investigators with a preliminary report about the incident on Monday. The man allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner after he had been drinking.

Police interviews the victim and the suspect, Daniel Clemente-Teodosio, and he admitted yesterday to touching the girl.

He was arrested on a felony charge of sexual battery.