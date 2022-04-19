Seymour man arrested after shots fired at vehicle

A Seymour man is being accused of ramming another person’s vehicle and firing a gun during an early-morning incident yesterday.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, a victim reported that after his vehicle was rammed, the other driver pointed a gun at him and fired several shots at about 2:01 a.m. Monday morning. The suspect was reportedly a resident of a trailer park in the 300 block of South Airport Road.

Police quickly found the suspect and his vehicle and 45-year-old George B. Simmons was taken into custody. The vehicle was towed and after receiving a search warrant, officers found a .22 pistol in the trunk with spent shell casings. It was taken into evidence.

Simmons allegedly admitted to police that he had fired the shots but said he wasn’t sure how many. He was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, intimidation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.