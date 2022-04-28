Seymour man arrested after 100mph chase and crash

website maker

A Seymour man wanted for sexual misconduct with a minor fled from police at high speed Tuesday night before crashing into another vehicle in Bartholomew County.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, 19-year-old Jeremiah Pendygraft was wanted on an outstanding warrant after an investigation into inappropriate and non-consensual sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. That investigation began late last month.

At about 11:12 p.m. Tuesday night, Seymour police received information that Pendygraft was driving in a vehicle but when they tried to pull him over, he took off, heading north on Interstate 65 at more than 100 mph. He exited the interstate at Walesboro, where he crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle injured his arm and was assisted by the Columbus Fire Department and medics.

Pendygraft was taken into custody and then to Schneck Medical Center for a blood test. In addition to the outstanding warrant, he was arrested on new charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and , dealing in a controlled substance.