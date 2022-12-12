Seymour man accused of sexual assault of teen

A Seymour man is being accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, officers were alerted that the girl had been assaulted by the 22-year-old on Dec. 2nd. The investigation was turned over to police department detectives who interviewed the victim and the suspect last week.

Police say that the suspect, 22-year-old Walter Ivan Hernandez-Polanco admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, both on top of and under her clothing. And he said he knew the girl was 15 at the time, according to police.

Hernandez-Polanco was arrested on felony charges of sexual battery and sexual misconduct with a minor. he is also being accused of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a misdemeanor.