Seymour man accused of raping, confining child

A Seymour man is under arrest, accused of repeatedly raping a girl, abuse that started when they were both children.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, officers received a preliminary report on the abuse from the Indiana Department of Child Services. Investigators said that the two were both juveniles when the incidents began and they continued for six to seven years. They did not stop until the man turned 19.

After an interview with the victim at the child advocacy center, Susie’s Place in Bloomington, police interviewed 20-year-old Garrett M. Minton of Seymour. He allegedly admitted to the sexual assaults over that time period.

Minton was arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of rape, child molesting and criminal confinement.