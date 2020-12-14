Seymour man accused of rape of teen

Seymour police have arrested a suspect accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Police are reporting that they were called to the 700 block of Marley Lane on Friday. After interviews and gathering information at the scene, police obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Green Circle Avenue in the Village Green Mobile Home Park. Based on the criminal history of the suspect and the severity of the crime, police called in the Seymour SWAT team to execute the warrant and 31-year-old Christopher D. Blum of Seymour was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on charges of rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and criminal confinement.