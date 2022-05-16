Seymour man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will

website maker

A Jackson County man was arrested last week, accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend from her workplace and attacking her in the vehicle.

According to reports from the Seymour Police Department, a workplace requested a welfare check on a worker who did not return from a break on Thursday. Police checked the area where she was last seen and other nearby areas, but couldn’t find a trace of her.

On Friday, police received a tip that the missing woman reached out to someone and gave a possible location where she was being held. Using technological tools, police found that the woman was in the Columbus area and with the aid of Columbus police, the woman was located along with a man.

The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, pulled her into a vehicle and then drove off. He battered her several times while in the vehicle, she said.

Police tried to interview the man, identified as 53-year-old James A. Hampton Jr. of Seymour, but he refused and became combative with Columbus officers. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail Friday on preliminary charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, and domestic battery.