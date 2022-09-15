Seymour man accused of firing gun in trailer park

A Seymour man is under arrest after gunfire in a mobile home park Tuesday night.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, officers were called to the Village Green Mobile Home Park Tuesday night about shots being fired. Police took one person into custody and then sought a search warrant for a home in the 600 block of Peak Drive.

Police found a handgun, ammunition, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during their search.

21-year-old Rodolfo Salinas Jr. was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.