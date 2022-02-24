Seymour man accused of failing to register as sex offender

A Seymour man is facing charges after failing to register as a sex offender.

According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Dustin J. Jolly is classified by the Indiana Department of Corrections as an offender against children and he is required to register with the sheriff’s office in his jurisdiction once a year.

Jolly last registered in January 2021, says Lt. Adam Nicholson who oversees the registry in Jackson County. A letter was sent out a month prior to his registration date, along with phone calls and visits to his residence but Jolly could not be found and did not register Nicholson says. After being alerted by a family member, Jolly came to the sheriff’s department Monday, where he was arrested on a preliminary charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff Rick Meyer stresses the importance of the registry and says sex offenders found to be in violation in Jackson County will be arrested.