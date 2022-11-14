Seymour man accused of child molesting

A Seymour man has been arrested, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl.

According to Seymour Police, officers received reports last Saturday about a 19-year-old man having sex with the girl. The case was referred to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

On Tuesday, Brownstown officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic incident and discovered the driver, Ramiro Regalado, was suspected in the molesting case.

He was turned over to Seymour investigators and arrested on a charge of child molesting. Brownstown police are also accusing Regalado of operating a vehicle while never having received a license, and possession of marijuana.

Polic say the investigation into the sex offense is still ongoing.