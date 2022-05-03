Seymour man accused of arson after suffering burns in home fire

A Seymour man is being accused of arson after he was found with severe burns outside of his home.

According to Seymour Police Department reports, officers attempted to serve a Jackson County warrant for stalking on 44-year-old John Helton at his home on East 15th Street on April 14th. But when police arrived, they found Helton with severe burns to his lower body, rolling on the ground in the middle of the street. And his home was on fire. Police say that Helton tried to flee from officers but he was soon caught. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of the burns.

Seymour Fire Department extinguished the home fire and investigators said the fire was suspicious. Evidence was gathered from the fire scene and sent to the Indiana State Police lab for examination.

Seymour detectives arrested Helton on Monday in Indianapolis. In addition to the original stalking warrant, he was arrested on new charges of arson and resisting law enforcement.