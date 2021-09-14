Seymour man accused of aggravated battery

A Seymour man is being accused of aggravated battery after an attack last week.

According to police reports, officers were called to the scene at about 11:02 p.m. Thursday night in the 200 block of North O’Brien Street and found an unconscious man on the ground who had suffered multiple injuries to his face. He was placed on life support by medics and taken to Schneck Medical Center for treatment.

Police located the original scene of the battery under a pavilion at apartments on Seventh Street, where blood was found along with alcohol containers. After interviews with witnesses, police took 33-year-old Serafin Trujillo-Bautista of Seymour into custody for questioning. Evidence was collected from his shoes, clothes and body, according to police.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.