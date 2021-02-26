Seymour Main Street to see state grant for staffing

Seymour’s Main Street program will receive a share of $205,000 dollars in grants through the state’s Taking Care of Main Street program, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced yesterday.

She said the goal is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to the public. The grant program is paying special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Seymour Main Street is receiving $15,000 to offset salary expenses. That is so other operational funds can continue to be allocated toward local grant programming.