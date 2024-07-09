Seymour Main Street announces new executive director

Seymour Main Street is announcing the choice of a new executive director.

The downtown improvement group announced yesterday that Jaylyn Stam has been chosen for the role and will take over the duties on July 15th. Stam is a native of Seymour and has been working as a strategic account representative for Movable Ink in New York.

She is a graduate of Brownstown Central High School and graduated from Indiana University in 2019. Stam and her husband, Eric, live in Seymour.

Seymour Main Street is a nonprofit group that promotes economic development in the historic downtown. Among it missions, it creates community events, and improves the look of downtown with grants to businesses for projects such as improving façades, signage, building build outs and similar needs.

Stam said she looks forward to working with the community to enhance and preserve the downtown area.

You can get more information about the organization at seymourmainstreet.org.