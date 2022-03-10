Seymour invites you to attend April prayer breakfast
The city of Seymour is now taking reservations for the mayor’s annual prayer breakfast.
The event is coming up on Good Friday, April 15th at 7 a.m. in the morning at the Pines Evergreen Room in Seymour.
The cost for the buffet breakfast is $11 per person, and doors open at 6:30 a.m. The program will conclude at about 8 a.m.
Limited tickets will be available due to social distancing. The deadline to register is April 7th. To register you can stop by the mayor’ office at 301-309 Chestnut Street in Seymour.