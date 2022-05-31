Seymour Interim Police Chief Named

Seymour Police Department Capt. Troy Munson was named interim police chief by Mayor Matt Nicholson at Thursday’s Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

Current Chief Bryant Lucas is leaving to take a position with Indiana University Health. His last day is June 4th. Munson will fill in until a permanent police chief is hired.

Applications for the position may be submitted at Seymour City Hall, 301-309 N. Chestnut St. The deadline for applying is Friday, June 3rd.