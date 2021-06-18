Seymour hosting seminar on increasing butterflies

The Seymour Department of Public Works is celebrating National Pollinator Week next Thursday with a workshop on butterflies, the flying flowers.

The seminar will be taught by retired teacher Peggy Stark and will teach you how to tell the difference between male and female butterflies, how to attract butterflies to your property and how to protect butterflies.

The session will be at 6:30 p.m. June 24th at the Seymour Community Center on Chestnut Street.