Seymour Holiday Lights parade set for Saturday

Seymour is getting ready for its annual Parks and Recreation Department’s Holiday Lights parade, taking place tomorrow and you will see area streets closing.

Parade participants will start lining up at 5 p.m. with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will start in the Robertson’s Feed Mill parking lot behind Peace Lutheran Church, head east on St. Louis Avenue, then Chestnut Street to Fifth Street, Fifth Street to Indianapolis Avenue and then dispersing onto Second Street.

You should avoid driving in the area Saturday. You can get more information at the Seymour Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.