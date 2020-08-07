Seymour farm recognized for stewardship efforts

A Seymour farm is being recognized for its conservation efforts.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is announcing that Myers Sod Farm received the first place Red and Gold Stewardship Award for this year. The annual awards are presented to Red Gold growers who improve soil health and water quality in their operations.

Myers Sod Farm, started by Adam Myers, raises traditional row crops along with tomatoes and sod. Red Gold’s director of agriculture, Steve Smith, says the farmer has implemented conservation efforts including grassed waterways, vegetative field borders, along with water sediment and control basins.

As the first place winner, Myers Sod Farm received a $1,000 scholarship and the option to ship an extra truckload of tomatoes per day during harvest season.

The Red and Gold Stewardship Award is in its 12th year.