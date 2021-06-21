Seymour driver hurt in motorcycle accident

A Seymour motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash.

Indiana State Police say 45-year-old Jeremy Longbrake was riding on US 31, south of US 50, when an SUV pulled out in front of him. Longbrake hit the side of the SUV and was thrown from his cycle. He was not wearing a helmet.

He was flown to University of Louisville Medical Center by Stat Flight Medical Helicopter.

The driver of the SUV, 83-year-old William Gordon of Avon, was uninjured.

