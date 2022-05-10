Seymour closing Airport Road for roundabout project

The city of Seymour is announcing that Airport Road will be closed for up to 3 months while the city builds a roundabout at the entrance to Freeman Field.

Airport Road will be closing at G Avenue starting Monday and will be closed for up to 90 days. This is the next phase of the Burkhart Boulevard extension project.

City officials say you should use the Walnut Street entrance to Freeman Field during the construction. There will be a temporary driveway built around the construction at Developmental Services Inc. so you can access the Humane Society, and other businesses west of Airport Road on Avenue G.