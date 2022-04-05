Seymour city-wide cleanup underway this week

A city-wide cleanup to Make Seymour Shine is underway. The week-long effort started yesterday and ends on Friday.

You can put out a pickup-sized load of trash on your regular trash day and city crews will haul it away for you. The Department of Public Works reports that it is using four trucks with clam-shell scoops to do the work this week, including one on loan from the county.

Crews will likely be working past 3:30 each day this week. Organizers ask for your patience as they make their rounds. Officials said the trucks will fill up more quickly, which means they will have to take more frequent breaks to dump their load.

You can set out your trash at the curb on your regular trash day. There will be no alley pickups. You will need to separate trash, metal and yard waste. Landscaping, wood debris, drywall and remodeling debris are also to be separated from regular yard waste.

Four passenger vehicle tires will be picked up from households. No semi-truck or agricultural tires will be allowed.

This is for residential and small business customers only.