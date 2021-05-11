Seymour city offices making temporary move across street

The functions at Seymour City Hall will be shifting across the street while the building undergoes an emergency $1.55 million dollar renovation project.

City officials say that offices are moving this week and should be open to the public starting Monday in the former Reedy Financial building at 211 N. Chestnut Street, which is across the street of Seymour City Hall.

In March, the city hall’s HVAC system stopped working when a chiller failed, causing a leak that damaged the interior of city hall. Since then, there has been no heating or cooling in the building. Repairs will be made during the renovation, including multiple smaller heating and cooling units that service various areas of the building. There will also be new LED lighting, floor and wall coverings and improvements for accessibility and security.

The city’s clerk-treasurer’s office and the Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. will not be moving. However Seymour Housing Authority, Seymour Main Street and Leadership Jackson County will be moving with the city government offices.

The move could last up to six months.