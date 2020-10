The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is hosting a debate between candidates for Indiana House District 69 tonight.

House District 69 includes parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties.

Incumbent Republican Jim Lucas of Seymour and Katrina “Kat” Hardwick, an independent, have agreed to participate.

The debate will begin at 6 p.m. this evening at the Knights of Columbus hall on Second Street in Seymour.