Seymour chamber begins downtown mural project

The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is making plans for a mural on the side of its offices in the downtown Farmers’ Club Building.

The building has housed the chamber offices since 1985 and overlooks the Burkhart Plaza Park. The chamber put out a request for proposals for the mural project this week through the Arts Council of Indianapolis and the Indiana Public Art Network. The hope is to have an artist selected by mid-summer and to finish the project by the end of October. Seymour Decorating Center has agreed to donate the paint for the project.

According to the chamber, a group of community leaders, stakeholders and art students is giving guidance to the project and there will be public forums to engage the community. The first is set for 7 in the evening on March 31st at the Burkhart Plaza Park.

For more information you can contact the chamber at 812-522-3681.