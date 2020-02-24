Seymour Chamber announces annual award winners

Seymour’s Chamber of Commerce is announcing its annual award winners ahead of next week’s 89th annual dinner.

Community award winners for this year are Rising Star honorees, Curt Schleibaum and Jeremy Wischmeier and Small Business of the Year award winner, Schneider Nursery. Teacher of the Year Award winners are Sandra Mellencamp, Matthew McCarthy and Jessica Floyd. The Corporate Citizen Award winner is JCB and Citizenship Award winner is Craig Luedeman.

The awards will be given at the annual dinner on Thursday, March 5th at Pewter Hall in Brownstown. There will be a reception at 5:30 pm, with dinner at 6:15 pm and the program and award presentations immediately following.

You can still make reservations by going to the chamber website at seymourchamber.com com or by calling 812-522-3681