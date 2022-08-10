Seymour arts group hosting Mellencamp for fundraiser

A Seymour arts group will be bringing back its largest annual fundraiser next month, including an acoustic performance by John Mellencamp.

The Southern Indiana Center for the Arts recently announced the return of its Artful Affair fundraiser, set for September 17th at Chateau de Pique Winery and Brewery in Seymour. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

In addition to Mellencamp, the event will feature music from Indianapolis folk duo Lilly & Madeleine, an art auction and refreshments. The auction will feature works by by Marvin Cherney, Alexander Winch, Silas Cheo, Speck Mellencamp and John Mellencamp.

Speck Mellencamp, executive director of the center, said that COVID-19 led to two years without the primary fundraiser.

Tickets went on sale last week, including VIP meet and greet tickets for $250, general admission tickets for $150 for members and $175 for non-members.

You can get more information about the center and the fundraiser at soinart.com or by emailing [email protected] (soinart.com)