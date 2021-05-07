Seymour arts center holding grand reopening tonight

The Southern Indiana Center for the Arts in Seymour is announcing its grand reopening with a kickoff event tonight.

There will be an opening reception tonight for Alexander Winchs exhibit Cursed Fate: Labors & Landscapes of Hercules starting at 6 p.m. tonight at the center followed by the season opener for the Friday Night Live music series with Culdesac Rennaissance.

You will be able to tour the newly renovated gallery, classroom and studio space on the second floor of the center, at 2001 N. Ewing Street.