Seymour area water system flushing starts today

Indiana American Water will begin flushing its water distribution system in the Seymour area, starting today.

You could see reduced water pressure or discolored water while the work is going on in your area. The company says if your water is discolored, you should run the cold water taps in the lowest level of your house for three to five minutes until the water runs clear. You should not do laundry if you are seeing discolored water.

The flushing work is expected to last through June 1st. You can get more information at Indianaamwater.com or call 800-492-8373