Seymour and North Vernon chosen for housing rehabilitation grants

North Vernon and Seymour are both going to receive grants to help low and moderate income homeowners improve and stay in their homes.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that both cities will receive $250,000 to help those homeowners make needed repairs.

That is under the Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants program, a pilot program, which awarded $1 million dollars this cycle.

The state agency’s Executive Director Denny Spinner said that the program is meant to help Hoosiers stay in their homes and raise their families in a safe environment. The money is used to provide essential home repairs such as roof repair or replacement, ADA accessibility, heating and cooling replacement, lighting and electrical upgrades, and water heater replacement.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant funds.

The other two communities receiving the grant dollars are Lawrenceburg and Jefferson County.